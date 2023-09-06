Attack of diarrhea in flight, plane forced to return to Atlanta due to “biohazard on board”

Emergency landing for a Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona with an at least unusual reason: ‘Biohazard problem’the American media let it be known, quoting an audio fragment of the pilot spread on social media.

What happened? No attempted terrorist attack, more simply a passenger was seized with a violent intestinal problem forcing the pilots of the plane to … reverse with about two hours to go before landing.

There was “faeces and an unbearable stench” in the cabin, a passenger told El Mundo. “It’s a biohazard problem – explains the pilot during the radio conversation with the control tower – we have a passenger who has been ill and we are asked to go back”. Delta has reported a medical issue on board and confirmed that Flight 194 from Atlanta to Barcelona has returned to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

After returning to Atlanta, the employees disinfected the aircraft for a few hours, after which the aircraft was able to resume its journey.

