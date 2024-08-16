Ciudad Juarez.– One woman was killed and another injured in a shooting this afternoon near Plaza Las Torres.

The attack occurred on Palacio de Mitla Street. Witnesses said the gunmen were traveling in a white Dodge RAM and opened fire on the crew of a blue Kia car.

Injured, the pilot drove to the parking lot of the shopping center where they called for help.

The two women were rushed to the General Hospital of Zone 66 of the Social Security, where moments later the death of one of them was reported.

Experts from the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office arrived at the scene and did not find any shell casings where the vehicle was left.

With this murder, the number of people killed violently so far this month is now 35.