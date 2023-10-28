After a two-day search, police in the US state of Maine found the suspect dead. As media reported on Friday, the man inflicted a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police officers found the body of the suspected Maine shooter in a forest about six miles from the crime scene. Image: AFP

ZAccording to media reports, two days after the massacre that left 18 dead in the US state of Maine, police found the body of the suspected shooter. She was discovered in a forest a good ten kilometers from the crime scene, CNN reported on Friday evening (local time). Accordingly, the 40-year-old’s head had a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. The local police announced a press conference for 4 a.m. German time.

A gunman opened fire at a recreation center and a barbecue restaurant in the small town of Lewiston on Wednesday evening. He then escaped – and remained missing for a long time. The motive for the crime remains unknown. The police identified reserve soldier Robert C. as the suspected perpetrator. About ten kilometers from Lewiston, the police found the wanted man’s car, a white SUV, on a river near a boat launch.