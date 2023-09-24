One police officer died and another was injured this Sunday morning (24) as a result of an armed attack, allegedly carried out by Serbs, in the north of Kosovo, according to Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti on his Facebook profile.

Kurti said it was a terrorist attackthat the attackers were professionals with masks and heavy weapons and that the shootings continue.

The Kosovar Prime Minister specified that the incident occurred in the municipality of Banjske, northwest of Mitrovica, the main city with a Serb population in Kosovo and close to the border with Serbia.

The dead police officer is a sergeant and the injured person, who is not at risk of death, is a member of the Border Police, Kurti added.

“We condemn this criminal and terrorist attack. Organized crime with official political, financial and logistical support from Belgrade is attacking our country”, wrote the prime minister.

Kurti also guaranteed that Kosovar authorities are “prepared and coordinated” to “respond to terrorism”.

According to a statement from the Kosovo police published by the newspaper “Koha Ditore”, the incident occurred when the police were heading to a location in Banjske where a road block.

Two trucks without license plates were positioned on a bridge to block the entrance to Banjske and, when the police arrived, unknown people began shooting at the officers and throwing grenades.

According to the same statement, a police officer was killed and three others were injured, one of them seriously, and shootings continue sporadically.

According to the same newspaper, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani suspended her visit to New York after receiving information about the attack. On the social network X, formerly Twitter, Osmani declared that it was a “planned attack, orchestrated and executed by Serbian criminal groups”, describing the incident as another attempt by Serbia to destabilize Kosovo.