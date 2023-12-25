Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/25/2023 – 15:39

Tehran accused Israel of the death of Razi Moussavi on the outskirts of Damascus. A soldier from the fundamentalist regime's Revolutionary Guard coordinated a military alliance between Syria and Iran. A general from Iran's Revolutionary Guard was killed this Monday (25/12) in an attack in Syria. The fundamentalist regime in Tehran accused Israel of carrying out the attack and promised to make the country “pay” for what it classified as a crime.”

According to Iranian state media, General Razi Moussavi was “one of the most experienced advisors” of the Quds Force, a special unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Israel has not yet commented on the accusations, but the Tel Aviv government has said on other occasions that it would not allow arch-enemy Iran to expand its presence in Syria.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi expressed condolences over Moussavi's death, saying Israel “will certainly pay for this crime.” The general “was killed during an attack by the Zionist regime a few hours ago in the Zeinabiyah district, on the outskirts of Damascus,” reported the official Iranian news agency IRNA.

Also according to the agency, Moussavi was “active in the field of providing logistical support to the axis of resistance in Syria”, pointing out that he was a coordinator of the military alliance between Tehran and the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

In a statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Moussavi was killed in a “missile attack” and also vowed to avenge his death.

General was close to commander killed by the US in 2020

The statement also pointed out that Moussavi had collaborated in the past with General Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force, who was killed in Baghdad in a US drone strike in 2020.

Next week, Iran will mark the fourth anniversary of Soleimani's death. Moussavi is now the highest-ranking Quds Force general killed since then.

Iran's state TV said Moussavi was targeted by “three missiles” and aired footage showing smoke rising from the area of ​​the attack.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Israeli attacks on positions occupied by Iranian groups and the Hezbollah group, based in Lebanon and aligned with Tehran, in the Sayyida Zeinab area.

Residents reported hearing loud explosions and seeing plumes of smoke rising from farms in the area.

Since the start of Syria's civil war in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes against its northern neighbor, mainly targeting Iranian-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters, as well as Syrian army positions.

On December 2, the Revolutionary Guards accused Israel of killing two of its members in Syria, where the force said they were on an advisory mission, without providing further details.

Israel, which rarely comments on reported attacks in Syria, has recently stepped up operations in the country, especially against Hezbollah, since the start of its war against Hamas – also backed by Iran – triggered by the Palestinian terrorist group's attacks on October 7.

Iran, which supports Hamas financially and militarily, hailed the terrorist attacks in southern Israel as a “success” but denied any direct involvement.

jps (AFP, ots)