World Central Kitchen accuses Israel of “targeted” air strike; Israeli defense says it will investigate

Seven employees from WCK (World Central Kitchen) were killed on Monday (April 1, 2024) by an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip, informed the NGO of food aid. The victims are from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom and Palestine, as well as one with dual citizenship from the United States and Canada. Here's the complete of the statement, in English (PDF – 261 kB).

According to the organization, “despite the coordination of movements” with the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), the group was hit as it left the Deir al-Balah warehouse (in the center of the Gaza Strip), where it had unloaded more than 100 tons of food aid taken to Gaza via the sea route .

“This is not just an attack on WCK, it is an attack on humanitarian organizations in the most dire situation, where food is used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable”, accused Erin Gore, CEO of WCK, stating that the attack by the Israeli Forces was “targeted”.

The food aid NGO announced the immediate pause of its operations in Gaza.

In a statement on TelegramIsrael Defense said it had initiated a “in-depth investigation of the incident by the highest levels to understand all circumstances”.

“The IDF makes great efforts to enable the safe passage of humanitarian aid and works in full cooperation and coordination with the WCK organization in order to support its efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip”, he concluded.

Read the full WCK note, in free translation into Portuguese:

“World Central Kitchen is devastated to confirm that 7 members of our team were killed in an IDF attack in Gaza.

“The team was traveling in a conflict-free zone in 2 armored cars with the WCK logo.

“Despite coordination of movements with the IDF, the convoy was hit as it left the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza via the sea route.

“'This is not just an attack on WCK, it is an attack on humanitarian organizations in the most dire situation, where food is used as a weapon of war. This is inexcusable,' said Erin Gore, CEO of World Central Kitchen.

“The 7 dead are from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, dual citizenship of the USA and Canada, and Palestine.

“'I am heartbroken and shocked that we – World Central Kitchen and the world – lost beautiful lives today because of a targeted attack by the IDF. The love they had for feeding people, the determination they embodied to show that humanity rises above all else, and the impact they made on countless lives will forever be remembered and appreciated,' said Erin.

“The IDF states that it is 'conducting an in-depth examination at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident.'

“World Central Kitchen is immediately pausing operations in the region. We will soon make decisions about the future of our work.”

Read the full IDF note, in free translation into Portuguese:

“Following reports of the incident concerning employees of the WCK organization in the Gaza Strip, the IDF initiated an in-depth investigation of the incident at the highest levels to understand the full circumstances.

“The IDF makes great efforts to enable the safe passage of humanitarian aid and works in full cooperation and coordination with the WCK organization in order to support its efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip.”