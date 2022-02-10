For the umpteenth time, President López Obrador launched himself yesterday against critical journalists: “Dishonest journalists, like Carmen Aristegui; journalists not only dishonest, but also corrupt and mercenary, capable of inventing any situation, like Loret de Mola. The lady who is with Claudio X. González, who belongs to Aguilar Camín’s group, María Amparo Casar. So, fortunately always, as the poet Díaz Mirón said, I have come out of the calumny unscathed”.

Diatribes against journalists have become a regular part of the morning. There is even a section for it in his program, “Who is who in the lies”, which the rapporteur for freedom of expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, Pedro Vaca, has said that “rareens the firm messages that must be heard from support for journalistic work and rejection of violence against journalists”. In recent days, the president’s fury was unleashed by the report by Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI) and Latinus about the houses in Houston where his son, José Ramón López Beltrán, has lived, but other reports in the past have also provoked his anger.

I do not agree with those who think that the president’s disqualifications provoke the murder of journalists. Those who kill communicators are not inspired by political statements. But this does not justify the verbal attacks of a very powerful ruler.

Nobody questions that the president and his officials have the right of reply. Yesterday, the general director of Pemex, Octavio Romero Oropeza, affirmed that the contract for 89 million dollars that the oil company awarded to Baker Hughes in August 2019 was defined by a public tender in which six companies participated and not by direct award. This is a correct rectification that anyone, not just the government, is entitled to.

What is not acceptable is to say that all journalists who do not applaud the president are dishonest, corrupt, mercenaries, liars or conservatives. Yesterday Casar told me about the Baker Hughes contract that Pemex’s information, which should be transparent, is extraordinarily opaque. Perhaps the contract was the product of a fair bidding, but if the government handled the information in a cleaner way it would be easier to determine. The mark of this government, however, is first to disqualify.

The curious thing about the case is that the president constantly uses false or misleading information. Yesterday, for example, he disparagingly referred to Casar “as the lady who is with Claudio X. González who belongs to Aguilar Camín’s group.” She added that Claudio X. González “said that he was worried about the children and that is why he wanted educational reform” and “Claudio had shares in the electricity industry.” The truth is that Claudio X. González Guajardo, the activist, founded Mexicanos Primero and later MCCI, but years ago he separated from both. Casar makes her own decisions as president of MCCI, and she does it very well, without a “hidden man” giving her instructions. Claudio X. González Laporte, the father, is the businessman, but apparently AMLO did not want to know that they are two different people.

The verbal attacks of the president to the journalists, indeed, “rareen” the environment. AMLO obtained an indisputable electoral victory in 2018 and it is his turn to govern the country, but as a democratic president, not as an intolerant ruler who disqualifies the press and those who think differently.

Pause. Yesterday AMLO announced that he will “pause relations” with Spain: “We are going to give ourselves time to respect each other and not be seen as a land of conquest.” What does that mean? Are you going to break relations with Spain? I don’t think so, but the president governs more and more with simple quips.

“I know they don’t applaud.” Enrique Pena Nieto