After the terrorist attack perpetrated in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelies) on Friday, October 16, the assailant’s route becomes clearer. Anne-Claire Poignard, journalist for France Télévisions, was live from Levallois-Perret-Peret (Hauts-de-Seine) : “According to our information, the young Chechen was roaming around the college of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, in the hour preceding the attack.“ The terrorist allegedly sought the help of a 14-year-old college student, promising him hundreds of euros for information that could identify the teacher. The young college student did not know who he was talking to. He was taken into police custody and then released.



At the heart of the investigation, the shift of the terrorist questions. “We now know that as of this summer, on an Internet account, he had published calls for violence. These elements had given rise to a report to the police services in charge of monitoring social networks.“, reports Anne-Claire Poignard. Investigators examine the attacker’s cell phone. They are trying to find out with whom, precisely, the terrorist was in contact.

The JT

The other subjects of the news