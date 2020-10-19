After the assassination of a teacher in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines) Friday, October 16, the government announced swift action. Sunday, October 18, following a Defense Council at the Elysee Palace, the main ministers and the President of the Republic decided on the government’s response. Monday, October 19, on Europe 1, Gérald Darmanin Minister of the Interior clarified: “Police operations are taking place, and will take place, in the hours and days to come […] they are very numerous, they concern dozens of individuals. “



The government wants to show its voluntarism in the face of what it calls radical and political Islamism. About fifty faith-based associations are mainly targeted. Guillaume Daret, journalist for France Télévisions is live from the Elysée Palace. IHe reports the words of Emmanuel Macron: “Fear must change sides, Islamists must not be able to sleep in peace in our country.“Measures could complement the draft law in preparation against radical Islam,” reports the journalist.

