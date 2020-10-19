Many questions remain unanswered after Samuel’s assassination Paty, which occurred Friday, October 16. How could this drama have happened? Anne-Claire Poignard, journalist for France Televisions, is live from Levallois-Perret (Hauts-de-Seine) : “We now know that it is by car that the terrorist traveled the route between Évreux (Eure), his home, and the college of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines). He was driven by a relative who surrendered to the police on Friday evening claiming that he did not know anything about his passenger’s intentions.“. Another close to the terrorist is heard; he allegedly accompanied him to buy the knife found at the scene of the crime.



“Among the 11 people in custody, there are members of the terrorist’s family“, reports Anne-Claire Poignard. The family claim there has been a change in behavior in the young man in the past 15 days. “They evoke a young man obviously obsessed with videos on the Internet, in which his future victim was denounced for having shown in class caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad“, explains the journalist from France Télévisions. Investigators examine his phone and the seized computers.

