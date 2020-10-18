Saturday October 17, the emotion is alive in the Al-Andalous Institute in Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin) the day after the beheading of Professor Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines). A minute of silence was observed to show the support of the Muslim community. “We were terribly horrified by this barbaric act which affects both human life, but which also touches the symbol of our society which is the school”, confides the rector Messaoud Boumaza.



Imams remind people of the importance of education. “This young man is uneducated. To kill someone in the name of the Prophet because he caricatured the Prophet is to understand nothing of the History of the Prophets. The Prophet himself during his lifetime was caricatured. , and he answered with compassion and mercy “, underlines Tareq Oubrou, imam of the Great Mosque of Bordeaux (Gironde). In Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), the director of the private Koranic school Avicenna is horrified by this act, contrary to her religion. “We defend peace, humanism, we defend this freedom”, recalls Zhour Jalali.

The JT

The other subjects of the news