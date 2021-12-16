TEL AVIV. One dead and two wounded: this is the updated toll of the Israeli victims of a Palestinian attack conducted at the rabbinical college of Homesh, a few kilometers from Jenin, in the northern West Bank. This was reported by public television Kan. According to the army, the attack was carried out by two bombers who may have found refuge in one of the nearby Palestinian villages. The army is engaged in patrols in the area.

The Israeli killed today is a student of the rabbinic college of Homesh of about 20 years “who wanted nothing more from life than to study the Torah and settle in the Land of Israel”. This was reported to the media by Igal Dalmoni, a leader of the settler movement. Two other seminarians were injured with him. A photograph of the vehicle they were traveling in appeared on the web, which was riddled with gunshots. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed condolences to the family of the murdered and declared that “the security forces will capture the terrorists as soon as possible”. “We will settle the bill with them,” he assured.

As on similar occasions in recent weeks, Hamas has immediately expressed admiration for those responsible for the attack, but has not specified whether they are its members. Recently, the Israeli secret services dismantled two underground Hamas cells in the West Bank (in Nablus and Hebron) that were planning attacks and kidnappings.