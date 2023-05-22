Images from the drone show columns of smoke rising from Russia’s Belgorod region, Russia, bordering Ukraine. According to the statements of the local governor it would be an incursion by Ukrainian saboteurs. The city is Kozinka. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “The purpose of Ukrainian sabotage in the Belgorod region is to divert attention from the situation in Bakhmut’s leadership.” Kiev replies by denying that it is its own forces. The Russian Volunteer Corps, a group formed in July 2022 and made up of far-right Russian nationalists opposed to Vladimir Putin’s regime, claimed responsibility for the attacks today.

