Genoa – Stabbing in the night in front of the Genoa Bolzaneto railway station.

A 55-year-old man called 118 asking for help and told of having been stabbed by an unknown person. The self-medication intervened and when the doctors arrived, they found two chest wounds, one in the sternum and one in the back.

The fifty-year-old was transported to the Villa Scassi hospital in Sampierdarena in red code, for the dynamics of the facts. It’s not life threatening but the possibility of surgical intervention is being evaluated.

The police are investigating the incident.