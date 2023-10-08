Ropma – “Israel is at war,” Netanyahu says, the prime minister of a country under attack by Hamas. Thousands of missiles, land incursions breaking through the border in the south of the country, by sea and from the air, even with hang gliders and paragliders. Tel Aviv and Jerusalem hit. Israeli victims would be more than 200, 1,400 injured.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reports 232 Palestinians dead and 1,700 injured. Armed commandos attacked the kibbutzim and fired on civilians, according to witnesses and images released on the web. Hamas also published photos of Israeli soldiers taken hostage. Dismay in Israel at the failure of the security services, government and 007 under accusation. the counter-offensive launched: “The Palestinians leave Gaza, we will eliminate the Hamas hideouts.” Long line of Israeli tanks heading southon the border with Gaza, in a video on social media.

The Israeli missile hits the Palestine Tower in Gaza during the live broadcast of the Al Jazeera correspondent



The attack, already clashes

For hours, warning sirens rang out in the center and south of the country, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where people ran into shelters. The rocket launch was only the beginning of the conflict: from dozens of points along the border, armed Hamas militiamen (between 200 and 300) entered Jewish territory and the kibbutzim close to the Strip from heaven, earth and sea, taking civilians and soldiers hostage and killing others, while people ran to barricade themselves in shelters.

Videos released on social media by sites close to Hamas show terrible scenes of the capture of hostages: according to the media there would be at least 50, but the number was not confirmed either by the military spokesperson or by the political authorities. Clashes between Israeli soldiers and Hamas militiamen occurred in the border kibbutzim, from Ofakim and Beeri to Nirim and others: in the evening the army announced that fighting was still ongoing in 22 locations.



Israeli soldiers in Sderot

Images spread on social media also showed the battle in the streets of Sderot, where Hamas allegedly took control of a police station. Chilling images of civilian bodies lying in the streets also arrive from Sderot, images sadly similar to those seen in the massacre in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

There was also tension in the West Bank, while in Gaza, as darkness fell, electricity was cut. «Citizens of Israel, we are at war. It is not just an operation, it is actually a war”, announced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that he had given orders to the army to recall the reservists and to “respond to the war with an impetuosity and breadth that the enemy did not have never known until now. They will pay a price they have never had to pay, and in the end we will win.”

The Israeli air force – according to the media after some uncertainty – began to pound the Strip with attacks that caused at least 232 deaths and over 1,700 injuries, hitting Hamas and Jihad positions. According to the military spokesman, Hamas military infrastructure which was housed in two skyscrapers in central Gaza was also attacked. Doctors Without Borders spoke about two affected hospitals, the Indonesian Hospital and the Nasser Hospital.

Tajani; no negative news about Italians in Israel, we work for “de-escalation”.

Hamas militiamen parachute into Israeli cities





Deif’s threat: “We have started an all-out battle”

From the Strip, the elusive head of the military wing of Hamas, Mohammad Deif, defined the ‘Flood al-Aqsa’ operation as a response to the “desecration of the holy places” and the “”detentions”. “We have warned the enemy several times Zionist – said Deif – but we have always had refusals”. While the deputy head of Hamas, Saleh al-Arouri, claimed that his organization is engaged in a battle “for freedom”. “This – he specified – is not it is a hit and run operation, we have started an all-out battle. We expect the fighting to continue and the combat front to expand. We have a primary objective: our freedom and the freedom of our holy places.”

Worrying scenarios

There are now many who fear that the situation will worsen in the north too, with a possible intervention by the Lebanese Hezbollah: some militiamen, according to the Israeli media, tried to breach the border line but were repelled with gunfire fired by Israeli soldiers. The news, however, was denied by the Shiite militiamen. In Israel we are holding our breath and wondering how it was possible to be caught so off guard by Hamas, fearing Iranian direction behind the attack.

Netanyahu to Palestinians: “Leave Gaza because we will act there with all our strength”

In Gaza, after the first moment of euphoria due to the news of the rockets and the incursion of militiamen into Jewish territory, fear of retaliation now prevails: many have already left the area closest to the border in fear of a ground operation of the army. It is difficult to establish which scenario may unfold in the next few hours: the only certain thing seems to be that the conflict is not destined to end in a short time. Netanyahu threatened yesterday evening: «We will hit them everywhere. We will make ruins of all those places where Hamas hides. I say to the inhabitants of Gaza: get out of there now, because we will act everywhere with all our strength.”

[[(Video) Israele, miliziani di Hamas uccidono e sequestrano civili nelle città del Sud]]

Biden and the doomed world. China worried, Iran rejoices

The world condemns Hamas’ attack on Israel. Europe and the United States recognize the right of the Jewish state to defend itself from ‘terrorists’. ‘Support for Israel’s security is unwavering,’ says President Biden after a conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The UN condemns the attack and warns of the possibility of entering a ‘dangerous precipice’, today Emergency Security Council. China worried about escalation of violence. From the Arab world, support comes to Hamas from Tehran which says it is ‘proud of the Palestinian fighters’. Abu Mazen: ‘Israel has destroyed the peace process’. Egypt is attempting mediation ‘at all levels to contain the crisis’. Saudi Arabia calls for ceasefire. Moscow says it is ‘surprised’ by the action launched from Gaza.

Italy raises vigilance over Israeli targets

Italy raises security levels on Israeli targets on national territory after the Hamas attack on the Jewish state. The ghetto in Rome and synagogues were garrisoned. Summit at Palazzo Chigi with Prime Minister Meloni, the heads of intelligence and ministers. ‘Strong condemnation’ is expressed by the President of the Republic Mattarella to the Israeli President Herzog for the ‘treacherous attack which takes away the necessary peace’. The facade of Palazzo Chigi illuminated with the colors of the Israeli flag. The Farnesina reports that at the moment there are no injuries in the Italian community. Tension at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport where dozens of flights to and from many cities around the world, including European capitals and many Italian cities, have been canceled until dawn tomorrow.