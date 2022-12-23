Three people died from gunfire in the French capital and four others were injured. A 69-year-old man was arrested. He is known to the police for two attempted murders against migrants.

IAt least three people have been shot dead and four others injured in Paris. Two of them are in mortal danger. As the public prosecutor’s office in Paris announced on Friday afternoon, they initiated investigations into intentional killing and serious violence. A 69-year-old man was arrested and is in police custody.

According to information from police circles, the alleged perpetrator is a former engine driver. He was known to police for two attempted murders. About a year ago, he is said to have injured at least two migrants with a knife in Paris and destroyed several migrant tents, the prosecutor said. It was determined, among other things, because of a racist motive.

Eyewitness reports seven or eight shots

Media had previously reported that a man had fired multiple shots in Paris’s tenth arrondissement. This happened near a Kurdish cultural center. According to the mayor of the tenth arrondissement of Paris, Alexandra Cordebard, the attacker also fired at a restaurant and a hairdressing salon opposite the centre. An eyewitness told the AFP news agency that “seven or eight shots were fired”.

According to the security forces, there is no longer any danger. However, the police called for people to avoid the area around Rue d’Enghien in the 10th arrondissement. It is a small street with many restaurants, not far from the Grande Boulevards with their famous department stores.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo commemorated the victims and their families. A psychological support service will be set up in the 10th arrondissement town hall.