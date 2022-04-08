The perpetrator of the attack launched yesterday evening in Tel Aviv, which killed two people and injured 12, was killed during a fire fight with Israeli forces. The Jerusalem Post reports it, citing the Shin Bet.

The suspect, identified as a 28-year-old Palestinian from Jenin, was found near a mosque in Jaffa by Shin Bet men. He would not be affiliated with any organization and was not known to the Israeli authorities, but he was in Israel illegally.