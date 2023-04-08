An Italian tourist in his 30s died in Tel Aviv and at least 6 people were injured in a terrorist attack carried out on the seafront. The perpetrator of the attack was killed by the police. “The Israeli authorities confirm the death of the Italian citizen Alessandro Parini and report the possible injury of other compatriots in the cowardly attack in Tel Aviv. I express my firm condemnation of terrorism and solidarity with the families. The Farnesina is at work”, tweeted the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Read also

According to the Jerusalem Post, “Italians and British” were injured in the attack. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, according to what has been learned, is following the updates on the attack with concern.

THE ATTACK – According to local media reports, a man opened fire from a car, killing the tourist and was ‘neutralised’. According to Haaretz, the person responsible for the attack was 44 years old and his name was Yousef Abu Jaber. The man, killed by a police officer, had no history of justice. According to Maariv, the 44-year-old was an Israeli Arab living in Kfar Kassem.

The Jerusalem Post claims that the terrorist after shooting would have attempted to run over pedestrians before his car overturned, probably due to attempts by officers to ‘neutralise’ him.



JIHAD – The attack is a “natural and legitimate response to the occupation’s crimes against the Palestinian people”. Thus in a note the Islamic Jihad, which recalls how the attack was carried out exactly one year after the attack near Dizengoff Street, in the center of Tel Aviv, in which three people died.

MDA Spokesperson

Summary of terror attack in Tel Aviv: MDA EMTs and Paramedics have pronounced a 30 year old male deceased, and are evacuating 5 victims struck by a car, including 3 in moderate condition, and 2 in mild condition. All tourists. pic.twitter.com/EqRb3JSL1D — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) April 7, 2023

HAMAS – “The operations to respond to the occupation’s crimes in Al-Aqsa are intensifying and will not stop.” This was stated by a Hamas spokesman, quoted by the Arab media, commenting on the attack. “The Tel Aviv operation demonstrates the ability of the resistance and its young people to strike against the occupation”, added the spokesman, without claiming the attack.

NETANYAHU – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was informed of the attack in Tel Aviv and ordered the recall of all Border Guard reservists, with a decision that could indicate the approach of a new escalation. The Times of Israel reports it, specifying that the prime minister has also ordered the army to mobilize additional units.