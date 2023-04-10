The repatriation of the body of Alessandro Parini, the 35-year-old Roman lawyer who died in the Good Friday attack in Tel Aviv, is scheduled for tomorrow. According to what Adnkronos learns, the state flight that will bring Parini’s body back to Rome will land in the early afternoon at Ciampino.

Alessandro Parini, the Roman lawyer who was killed on Friday evening in an attack on the Tel Aviv seafront, died as a result of the impact of the car thrown by the Arab-Israeli Yousef Abu Jaber. A police source told the Haaretz newspaper, according to which the head and back injuries are compatible with the impact of the car that crashed at high speed into a group of tourists in which the young man was.