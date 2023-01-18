A mother was walking with her two young children when a dog attacked her. While the girl remained unharmed thanks to her thick clothing, the baby had to be hospitalized. The animal must have escaped.

EA free-roaming dog attacked and seriously injured a baby in Schleswig-Holstein. The little boy was taken to a hospital after the American Staffordshire Terrier attacked him on Wednesday morning, police said. There was no danger to life. The mother and three-year-old sister were unharmed in the incident in Hochdonn.

The woman was on her way to kindergarten with her infant in the stroller and the three-year-old by the hand. When she discovered the free-roaming dog, she took her daughter in her arms and crossed the street. She put her daughter down to push the stroller over the curb onto the sidewalk.

The dog came running, threw the girl to the ground and bit her. According to the police, the pram fell over in the commotion and the terrier bit the little boy several times. When the mother called, local residents came to help and put the animal to flight. The girl was unharmed because of her thick winter clothes.

According to initial investigations, the dog escaped from its owner’s property. The responsible regulatory office has been informed.