The main suspect in the attack on Friday September 25 in Paris was identified by his clothes, described by witnesses. The man allegedly admitted the facts to the police who arrested him less than 800 meters from the former premises of Charlie Hebdo, on the Place de la Bastille. He claims to be Pakistani and 18 years old. Under the identity of Hasham U., he had received a reminder to the law for carrying a prohibited weapon in June 2020. He was spotted in particular thanks to video surveillance images in the Paris metro, six minutes after the ‘attack.

The same cameras spotted him in the company of another man, who was in turn arrested an hour later at the Richard Lenoir metro station. Investigators are trying to find out if he has any connection to the attack. The two suspects are currently in custody. The anti-terrorism prosecution was seized for three reasons, according to Jean-François Ricard, prosecutor of the anti-terrorism Republic: “the location of this site “in front of the former Charlie Hebdo premises”, “the moment of the realization of these facts“, in the midst of the January 2015 terrorist attacks, finally for the”manifest willingness to kill two people“. Searches are underway in Pantin (Seine-Saint-Denis) to try to find out more about the main suspect and his motivations.