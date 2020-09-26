Luc Hermann, one of co-founders of the agency Press Release, was in the building at the bottom of which two agency employees were stabbed on Friday September 25 in Paris. While in an editing room, he said he heard “very loud cries in the street, cries of fear“.”It was our collaborator who was pursued by the assailant“, he says. The two employees were smoking at the bottom of the building when they were”attacked by surprise, according to numerous testimonies“.

“What was told to me is that it was an attack of incredible violence, with a kind of chopper […] They were blows to kill“, continues the co-director of the agency. Luc Hermann also wonders about the absence of a”police team in the street [qui] would obviously have prevented the surprise attack“.”VS‘It is incomprehensible that the authorities have not taken precautionary measures to warn the companies, and not only our press agency, which are in this building“, he laments, especially in view of”very serious threats“which weighs against the Charlie Hebdo team since the start of the January 2015 bombings trial.

