From the courthouse in Paris, journalist Nathalie Perez takes stock of the latest information concerning the recent stabbing attack on September 25 near the former offices of “Charlie Hebdo”. “The suspect was persuaded to attack Charlie Hebdo journalists, says anti-terrorism prosecutor“, indicates does she. According to the reporter for France Télévisions, “the act was premeditated, he had scouted several times in the rue Nicolas-Appert, but he was completely unaware that the editorial staff of Charlie Hebdo had long since moved“.



The suspect also admitted to lying about his age: he would not be 18, as previously announced, but 25. He says he acted alone. “He was set examination on Tuesday, September 29 for attempted terrorist assassination and he was remanded in custody“, Nathalie Perez continues.

