In duplex of the rue Nicolas Appert, in which the attack took place, the journalist Thomas Cuny took stock of this controversy. “The inhabitants wonder. Was it necessary, yes or no, to strengthen the police presence at the foot of the former premises of Charlie Hebdo even though the trial of the 2015 attacks is underway? A question shared by the director of the production company ‘First Lines’, where the two victims targeted yesterday collaborated.“, he explained.

In response to criticism, the police headquarters said that neither the building nor the staff working there had been threatened recently. “For his part, the Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin announced yesterday, on our platform, to strengthen the security arrangements on certain sensitive places. This has been the case here since this morning, at 10 rue Nicolas Appert. On the other hand, during our passage in front of the Bataclan about a hundred meters from here, or in front of the Hyper Cacher, we did not notice the presence of the police.“, concluded the journalist from France Télévisions.

