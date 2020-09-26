At 11:45 am, Friday September 25 in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, in front of the former premises of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, two people were attacked with knives. A witness of the scene evokes “terrible screams“and the vision of a woman”completely bloody“, with the “split scalpHelp arrived within minutes.

The two victims belong to an audiovisual production company neighboring the former premises of Charlie Hebdo. The assailant dealt several blows before fleeing. The area has been cordoned off. An hour after the attack, a man was arrested at Place de la Bastille and taken into police custody. The anti-terrorist prosecution was seized of the investigation. The Prime Minister, who went there, took the opportunity to remind “unwavering commitment to press freedom“government. The two victims are now out of danger.

