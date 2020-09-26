A stabbing attack occurred Friday, September 25, a few steps from the former premises of Charlie Hebdo, in the 11th arrondissement of Paris. Terror strikes again these msame streets, the same neighborhood. The story seems to repeat. In her small shop, a shopkeeper has the feeling of reliving a bad memory: “Today, […] I have the impression of being in 2015, the day of the attack. It’s not nice to relive. “



The 11th arrondissement of Paris suffers a second time. Students were confined to schools, babies to nurseries. Anguished, the parents tried to recover. “VS’is stressful. Frankly, […], it’s awful “, testifies a local resident, distressed. Since 2015, the 11th arrondissement has been deemed sensitive by residents. With l’opening of the trial of the Charlie Hebdo attack, many are those who feared another attack. Some would have liked an increased police presence. “We don’t feel safe, every time we go out, whether it’s us or our loved ones, it’s ‘be careful when you go out'”, says one resident. “We continue and we are careful, we must be on the alert”, explains another local resident. Part of the neighborhood remains crisscrossed by the police.