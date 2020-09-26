A stabbing attack was perpetrated in Paris, in the 11th arrondissement, Friday, September 25. Clément Le Goff, journalist for France 2, is live in the neighborhood. He describes the situation: “It’s a neighborhood that is once again stunned, traumatized. All afternoon, we lived to the rhythm of the sirens of firefighters and the police. 125 schools were confined for several hours. This rekindles deep trauma, five years after the Charlie Hebdo attack, in the same street just a few meters from the commemorative plaque. “

In the 11th arrondissement, residents are upset to see their neighborhood once again damaged. “It’s very complicated, we relive the same thing we experienced five years ago, it’s stressful”, testifies a resident moved. “I could have walked down the street then. The first time my husband was bringing my son home from school, exactly when it happened.”. “With the trial of the January 2015 attacks, we all said to ourselves: it might start again “, explains Patrick Pelloux, former Charlie Hebdo collaborator.