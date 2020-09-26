Friday evening, September 25, a search was carried out at the home of the main suspect, in Pantin (Seine-Saint-Denis). Five people living in the apartment were taken into custody. A scene barely believable for the inhabitants of the building. Mounir Feradj lives on the fifth floor. From his window, he attended the arrests. The man remains stunned. “All the neighbors were in a panic. We can’t understand because we have known these neighbors for 2 years. They look nice“, he explains.

The suspect says his name is Hassan A. This 18-year-old Pakistani national received a reminder of the law for carrying a prohibited weapon last June. From a police source, the man thought to attack the editorial staff of Charlie Hebdo, unaware that she had moved. Arrived 3 years ago in France, he showed no sign of radicalization according to the Ministry of the Interior. No trace of allegiance to a terrorist network was found at his home. 7 people are currently in police custody, where they are heard by investigators.