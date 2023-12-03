Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/12/2023 – 17:07

A man stabbed a young German tourist to death and then injured two people with a hammer near the Eiffel Tower. Authorities are investigating terrorist motivation and say the suspect belongs to the “Islamic State”. An attack in the center of Paris, France, left a German tourist dead and two others injured, leading German and French authorities to express consternation this Sunday (03/12) .

The attack took place on the banks of the River Seine, near the Eiffel Tower, on Saturday night. According to French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, the attacker first attacked a couple of German tourists with a knife, killing the 23-year-old boy. The woman was not injured and was saved thanks to the intervention of a taxi driver, Darmanin said.

The suspect then crossed a bridge over the Seine and attacked two more people with a hammer, injuring both, including a 66-year-old British citizen who was hit in the eye.

The attacker was subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of murder – defined in French law as premeditated homicide – and attempted murder in connection with terrorism.

“After his arrest, he said he could no longer take the killing of Muslims in Afghanistan as well as in the Palestinian territories,” Darmanin said.

Three other people from the suspect’s circle were also arrested, who, according to the newspaper Le Parisien, were his parents and sister.

Who is the aggressor?

The arrested suspect was described as a 26-year-old French citizen, already known to authorities.

This Sunday, French prosecutor Jean-François Ricard, from the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT), stated that the killer appears in a video claiming to belong to the terrorist group “Islamic State” (IS).

According to Ricard, the boy converted to Islam in 2015, when he was 18 years old, and his mother, an exiled Iranian politician, had been worried about her son’s attitudes since October.

“In Arabic, he presents himself as an Islamic State fighter (…) from a subsidiary that operates from Afghanistan. In the video, he claims to belong to IS, gives his support to jihadists operating in Africa, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Yemen,” said the prosecutor.

The video was published on an account on the social network X (formerly Twitter) opened in mid-October, also containing posts about the Islamic fundamentalist group Hamas and Palestine.

Ricard confirmed that the suspect, born in the wealthy city of Neuilly-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris, also had contact in the past, via social media, with the killer of professor Samuel Paty in 2020.

The perpetrator of the Paris attack has already served four years in prison for planning an attack in 2016 in the La Défense commercial district. He still benefited from “medical monitoring” until April 2023 due to mental problems, Ricard added.

From then on, he began to be monitored by the French secret services due to his profile of Islamic fundamentalism.

Authorities regret

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the Funke media group that the attack was an “abominable crime.” “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends and the others injured in this terrible act,” Faeser added.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her thoughts were also with the family and friends of the dead “young German”. He “had almost his whole life ahead of him,” Baerbock wrote in a post on X. “Hate and terror have no place in Europe.”

On Saturday night, French President Emmanuel Macron had already offered his condolences to the family of the victim of what he called a “terrorist attack”.

“My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the German citizen who died tonight in the terrorist attack in Paris, and my thoughts are with the people who are currently injured and being cared for,” Macron wrote on X.

ek (AFP, Reuters, Efe, DPA, ots)