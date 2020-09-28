This Islamist terrorism “kills blacks, it kills whites, it kills women, it kills men, it kills everyone”, launches the lawyer for “Charlie Hebdo”.

“It is time to react, the intellectuals must rearm themselves and the politicians must move from speech to action”, claimed the lawyer of Charlie hebdo Richard Malka Monday September 28 at the microphone of franceinfo, three days after a chopper attack in front of the former premises of the satirical weekly in Paris. “Faced with this savagery, either we reaffirm our determination and it is the only thing that will protect us and that will dissuade them, or the other choice is obscurantism”, he claimed.

“‘Charlie Hebdo’ we obviously find ourselves once again on the front line because this terrorist was looking for ‘Charlie Hebdo’, but we are completely overwhelmed by these issues, it’s much bigger than us. It’s our mode. of life that is at stake “, defended the lawyer, from the Paris court where the trial of the January 2015 attacks which already targeted, in particular, the weekly is being held.

This Islamist terrorism “kills blacks, he kills white people, he kills women, he kills men, he kills everyone. Who caricatures religion? Us, or them? Who blasphemes against life itself by taking away that of the innocent. We are all in the same boat. We have a politico-theological project in front of us. All of this is beyond us “, said Richard Malka.