The Minister of the Interior confirms that an investigation has been opened by the anti-terrorist prosecution. Two people were arrested “of which clearly the alleged perpetrator“, specified the Minister of the Interior. The individual was”not stuck S“and was not part of the file of alerts for prevention and radicalization of a terrorist (FSPRT). He was however arrested a month ago for carrying a weapon; “a screwdriver“.

A terrorist act

It’s about “manifestly an act of Islamist terrorism“Says Gerald Darmanin. He justifies this hypothesis by the location of the attack,”in the street where there was Charlie Hebdo“but also by a characteristic procedure,”Islamist terrorists“. He denounces a”bloody attack on our country“. The identity of the alleged culprit is being identified. It would be a man who arrived three years ago still a minor on national soil, born in Pakistan. Gérald Darmanin also recalled the commitment of France in the fight against terrorism: 1,000 additional people have been hired in the intelligence services for three years and 32 attacks have been thwarted.

The JT

