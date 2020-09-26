After the stabbing attack in Paris on Friday September 25, two men were arrested. “We learned that five other people had been arrested in the early evening, dpeople who are close to the main suspect “, announces journalist Nathalie Perez for France 2 from the palace of justice of Paris. These arrests intervened “as part of searches organized this afternoon in Pantin, in the 93”.



The five people arrested are in addition to the two other suspects placed in custody in the premises of the judicial police since the beginning of the afternoon of Friday, September 25. “They are still being heard at this very moment, I remind you that in matters of terrorism, police custody can last up to five days”, adds Nathalie Perez.