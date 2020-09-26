These are facts of rare violence that took place Friday, September 25 in the 11th arrondissement of Paris. Two people were attacked with knives while taking a cigarette break. Claude Ibanez, a witness to the scene, remembers seeing a woman “completely bloody”, with the “split scalp”. The attack took place near the former premises of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo at 11:35 a.m.

The two victims belong to a press agency near the former Charlie Hebdo premises, which had already witnessed, helplessly, the massacre of January 2015. “It is a huge trauma for anyone who heard the screams, who saw one of our colleagues being chased by the assailant.”, explains Emmanuel Gagnier, editor-in-chief of the Premier Lines company. The Prime Minister, who went there, took the opportunity to recall his “unwavering commitment to press freedom”. The alleged assailant was arrested near the Place de la Bastille. A second suspect has been arrested. “The neighborhood remains cordoned off”, says journalist Clément Le Goff in duplex from the 11th arrondissement for France 2.