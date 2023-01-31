The events occurred in the mosque of a complex of residences of the Peshawar Police. An estimated 300 people were at the scene when the attack occurred, carried out by a man wearing an explosive vest. Local government officials said they had given up hope of finding survivors under the rubble.

The Pakistani authorities reported on Tuesday, January 31, that the number of victims after the attack inside a mosque in the city of Peshawar, in the northwest of the country, amounted to at least one hundred. At the time, they warned that the number may increase because it is suspected that remains may still remain under the rubble.

The Police indicated that, in addition, of the more than 170 injured, 53 remain hospitalized, receiving the required medical attention, with different levels of severity.

Even there Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came to visit the injured and offer his condolences for the deceased.

Army Chief of Staff Asim Munir and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the injured who remain hospitalized after the attack. January 30, 2023. © Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan

The attack was recorded within a complete police station, so most of the victims are agents of the institution. In fact, it has already been confirmed that with the exception of three, all the dead are police officers.

Local government officials said hopes of finding survivors have been lost because search and rescue efforts take more than 24 hours.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the events, while on Monday the Pakistani Taliban (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP), an independent formation but very close to the Taliban in Afghanistan, denied that it had been behind it. of the attack.

At the beginning there was talk of 37 deaths but the number increased with the passing of the hours, when the rubble was removed, until it reached one hundred. January 30, 2023. © Fayaz Aziz / Reuters

The authorities indicated that it has not been possible to determine how the attacker managed to evade the controls of the Army and the Police, who are on the way to the Police Lines district, where the attack occurred and where low-ranking personnel of the institution reside along with their families.

It is the deadliest attack against the Police in a decade in this city near the border with Afghanistan.

The northwest of Pakistan, an area hard hit by violence

The insecurity situation in Peshawar meant that the mosque where the attack took place was built a short time ago, precisely so that members of the Police and their families could pray without risking their lives and without leaving the area.

This region is on tribal land and has been plagued by violence for the past two decades.

The armed organization with the largest presence in the area is the TTP, which includes Sunni and sectarian Islamist factions that oppose the Islamabad government.

With Reuters and EFE