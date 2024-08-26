Home policy

From: Anne-Christine Merholz

The festival of diversity in Solingen became a symbol of political failure. In her commentary, Agenda head Anne Merholz, a native of Solingen, is now calling for consequences.

It hurts to see my hometown like this. A terrorist kills three people and destroys the happy birthday party. And he destroys something inside me. Solingen is my hometown, my parents’ house is ten minutes away from the crime scene. When I’m there, I often walk with my mother across the Fronhof, as I did a week before the attack.

The attack on my hometown triggered something in me. A fear and worry that I had never experienced before. I lost my sense of security. Many people in Germany feel the same way as I do. The traffic light coalition must take these fears seriously. It was another knife attack. The perpetrator was another person who came to our country seeking help and then became radicalized.

Knife attacks have increased significantly throughout Germany. It is not always terror, but it is always an attack on our free lives. The political discussion about how long a knife can be that you carry is absurd. Why carry a weapon at all? A ban treats the symptoms, but does not solve the problem. Rather, it shows the failure of politics. Those responsible are turning a blind eye to the roots of terror. Hate preachers can spread their message in German mosques without restrictions. At demonstrations, people openly call for a caliphate. How is a ban on knives that are too long supposed to help?

We need consistent deportations as a sign: Not with us! Anyone who has no right to be in our country must leave. This applies to criminals as well as those who are required to leave the country and Islamists. At the same time, the police must be present in our cities. Anyone who has no intentions will be given a feeling of security. Anyone who has no good intentions will be deterred. The scars in my home town will only heal slowly. Whether my feeling of security will return now depends on politics.