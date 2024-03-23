“A bloody and barbaric terrorist act” was perpetrated at the Crocus concert hall in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this in a speech broadcast on television, promising that those responsible for the attack will be punished. “All perpetrators and organizers of this crime will suffer just and inevitable punishment. Whoever they are, whoever directed them. I repeat, we will identify and punish all those behind the terrorists, who prepared this crime. This is a serious blow to the Russia”.

According to the Kremlin leader, those responsible for the Crocus attack “went out to kill, just like the Nazis once did” and will suffer inevitable punishment. “Our enemies will not divide us. Our common duty is to be united, all citizens of the country have the duty to be united.” And “it will be like this” because “nothing and no one will be able to break the unity, strength and courage” of the Russians, Putin assured, announcing that he had proclaimed tomorrow, March 24, a day of national mourning. “No one will be able to sow poisonous seeds of discord and panic,” he added in his speech, saying that Russia “has already gone through difficult trials” but “has become stronger each time.” And, he said, “it will be the same now.”

Putin later confirmed that “all four direct perpetrators of the attack, all those who shot and killed people, have been arrested.” “They were trying to hide and were heading towards Ukraine, where, according to initial investigations, an opening had been set up on the Ukrainian side to cross the border”, said the Russian president, alluding to a link between the attackers and Ukraine.