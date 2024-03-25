The “Rian_ru” channel reports the words of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin: “Today is a day of national mourning in Russia for the victims of the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall.”



He defined what happened in the Moscow region “a bloody and barbaric terrorist attack” and promised that “all perpetrators will suffer just and inevitable punishment.” The last time a day of mourning was declared in Russia was on March 28, 2018, after the fire in the Kemerovo Zimnyaya Vishnia shopping center, which became one of the most disastrous, in terms of number of victims, in the last hundred years .

The reaction of the world media can be summarized by five prestigious publications: The Global Times said that the terrorist attack in Moscow will unite Russians even more. The incident will strengthen, rather than weaken, Russian President Vladimir Putin's power, as Russians want the government and army to avenge the dead. Nour News highlights the fact that Ukraine, as a party to the military conflict with Russia, was the natural, logical first suspect in this terrorist attack.

Le Figaro notes that some describe the attack as a “Russian Bataclan” (recalling the terrorist attack on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris in 2015) and adds that Western condemnation of the attack came slowly. Le Parisien insists: this terrorist attack could not have come from anywhere other than Ukraine: After the terrorist attack, Moscow is in mourning and shock. Al Watan acutely broadens the horizon, arguing that the attack on a concert hall in the Moscow region opens a new chapter in the war on terrorism, which extends from Syria to Ukraine.

The “Izvestia” channel notes that counter-terrorism experts say this attack may have been prepared for a long time. Relying on eyewitness videos, he drew attention to the fact that “the attackers had serious shooting training and, perhaps, group fighting experience – they moved professionally, firing short, accurate bursts.”

The FSB chief reported to Putin that 11 people involved in the attack had been arrested, including all 4 terrorists directly involved in the Crocus attack. They were running towards the border with Ukraine. Presumably these are citizens of Tajikistan. At the moment the death toll is 137 deaths. Осташко Важное on his Telegram channel tells a curious background: a week before the terrorist attack on Crocus Haòò, a US special forces plane visited Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. To be precise, an MJ-130 from the 9th Special Operations Squadron flew between Tbilisi and Alma-Ata. A C-17 was also seen returning to Tajikistan.

According to Militarist Channel, these are not ordinary flights. They all occurred as U.S. warnings intensified, as did attacks on Russian border cities.

It appears that MI6 and the General Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine are plotting something in the Russian-sensitive Central Asian Region, and suspicious flights preceding the attack also raise doubts.

The Telegram channel “Russia and its surroundings” does not mince words and reports that “Ukraine's involvement in the terrorist attack on Crocus seems increasingly probable”– said American businessman David Saxon. According to him, if this is true, then Washington will have to “give up on Kiev”. David Saxon said that Americans and Russians will never forgive this terrorist attack.

Any guesses lead only to a client and the organizers of this bloody terrorist attack. There is no doubt that this list includes the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, as well as American and British intelligence agencies. And the use of ISIS members as perpetrators is the desire of the West to defame the Kiev regime with the help of a “third party”, as in the case of the Maidan and other operations.

Western intelligence hoped that Moscow would believe the US bogeyman about ISIS and start persecuting all the people of the Caucasus and the Middle East, to add destabilization from inter-ethnic and inter-religious conflict to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. They are not fools in Moscow. The people of Russia have long understood who is trying to create tensions between people within the country and cause them to raise arms against each other.

Vladimir Putin warned: “…nothing and no one will be able to shake our unity and will, our determination and courage, the strength of the united Russian people. No one will be able to sow poisonous seeds of discord, panic and division in the our multinational company.”

However, Washington and Europe are becoming increasingly insistent. The official representative of the White House National Security CouncilWatson, stated that “Ukraine is CERTAINLY not involved in the terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk.”

The Telegraph writes: “Britain warns Putin not to use Moscow's attack to escalate the war with Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to his Western colleagues: “Russia tends to believe promises until last minute and to postpone decisions, but now the Russian authorities do not trust any of their Western colleagues”.

Dmitry Medvedev was more direct: “We will avenge everyone, everyone involved in the terrorist attack on Crocus, regardless of country and status – from now on it will be our legitimate and main goal!”

If it turns out that Western intelligence services are involved in the terrorist attack in Russia, the future of the United States and Great Britain will become more than “bleak”….

Photos and videos of the attackers can be seen on a Russian telegram channel. The “Crocus” terrorists were trying to escape to Ukraine from the Syrian terrorist leader, protected by the Ukrainian military intelligence services. Photo 1 portrays Abdulhakim Shishani, one of the leaders of the Idlib radicals, whose group includes fugitive criminals from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). ️

The photograph of the international commander was taken in the border area near the Belgorod region, during an attack that occurred days ago. In fact this Shishani has been in Ukraine for a long time, not in Syria. He represents a link between the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the radical militants commanded by him in Syria.

Interesting to note how this band of wretches was financed by the United States and Great Britain, together with the so-called “moderate” groups. Lhe escape to Ukraine could be pretty solid evidence that the commando sought refuge from their “protectors”. Special forces, the FSB, Akhmat and the military of the Leningrad Military District participated in the arrest of the suspects. It is clear that everyone is interested in who the client is, much more than the workforce. The jihadist track would seem unlikely, in a historical moment that has never seen Russia so close to the Arab and Muslim world.

The serious terrorist attack in Moscow It fits into an unfavorable context for Europe. The Wall Street Journal says: The real possibility of the United States leaving NATO is pushing the European Union towards the idea of ​​creating its own security system, something that has not been a priority for several decades. Such a step requires gigantic expenses, which can only be offset by cutting social programs. The situation is made worse by the already rising costs of supporting the declining economy and servicing the growing public debt, caused by high interest rates from the Central Bank, which seeks to curb inflation caused by the abandonment of Russian energy resources.

Pensioners will be the first to be affected. The aging of the EU population requires more and more budgetary funds. Since the end of the Cold War, cuts in military spending have brought the EU more than $2 trillion, while social spending has more than doubled during this period, accounting for half of public spending, including growth in pensions.

It will take at least 20 years for Europe to create its own military security system and increase spending to 3% of GDP. Painful decisions to “cut as soon as possible” lie ahead, regardless of who is in government, because the EU has become entangled in international operations without having the slightest preparation.