Russian security services announced the arrest in Dagestan of four people who planned to “commit a series of terrorist crimes.” According to the FSB, these are related to the perpetrators of the attack on the Crocus Town Hall, which left at least 144 dead ten days ago near Moscow.

Russia, which continues the search for the perpetrators of the Moscow attack, announced that the people detained in Dagestan and accused of planning an attack are related to the perpetrators of the recent attack on Crocus City Hall, where at least 144 people died.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAK) had reported on Sunday the arrest in Makhachkala and Kaspiïsk, in the Russian Caucasus, of four people who planned to “commit a series of terrorist crimes”ten days after the attack.

The Russian security services clarified that these foreign citizens “were preparing a terrorist act in public places in Kaspiïsk”, a city located near the capital of Dagestan, with a Muslim majority. The suspects were arrested in possession of an improvised explosive device and automatic weaponsaccording to the FSB.

A group of people wait to lay flowers in front of the Crocus Town Hall in Krasnogorsk, the scene of a deadly attack, on March 24, 2024, in the suburbs of Moscow. © Olga MALTSEVA / AFP

The same body also stated that those arrested were “directly involved in the financing and supply of terrorist means to the perpetrators of the terrorist act committed on March 22, 2024.”

The attack was claimed by the self-proclaimed Islamic State, although Russian authorities persist in pointing to a Ukrainian trail.

In total, 12 people were arrested after the bombing, including four suspected attackers from Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia where the Islamic State group is active.

On Monday, a tenth suspect was remanded in custody until May 22, according to the press service of the Moscow courts.

This man, Lakoubdjoni Loussoufzody, is accused of “terrorism” and having “transferred money to an accomplice” a few days before the attack to “guarantee the accommodation of the terrorists”. He is also from Tajikistan, according to Russian agencies, citing information provided by a court.

On Friday afternoon, the FSB also announced that it had arrested three “nationals of a Central Asian country” who were planning a bomb attack in southwestern Russia.

With AFP

Article adapted from its original in French