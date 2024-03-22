Massacre in Russia, one of the alleged attackers arrested. Video

Fly under attack: towards evening there was a shooting in the concert hall Crocus City Hall. At least 40 people have died and over 100 people have been injured, Ria Novosti reports, citing Russian services. The firefighters evacuated almost 100 people, explains the Russian Emergencies Ministry, adding that rescue operations are underway for those on the roof of the building. The roof, on fire, risks collapsing. According to Russian emergency services, an explosion occurred during the show, Tass reports. The concert of the rock band Picnic was scheduled.

The Russian Prosecutor General explained that unidentified individuals in camouflage broke into the Crocus City Hall of Moscow and started shooting before the concert scheduled for this evening began, Tass reports. Meanwhile, the Russian Federal Security Service FSB confirmed that people were killed and injured during the attack. For Ria Novosti, at least three people in camouflage opened fire. In a video posted by Novaya Gazeta Europa, the attackers – at least four – can be seen advancing and shooting at some people who are trying to take shelter in a corner just outside the entrance, in a shopping centre, and then enter.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack carried out in Moscow at the Crocus concert hall. The claim took place via Telegram.

Russian media reports that an unidentified man has been arrested.

Terrorist attack in Moscow. I'm trying to get to the area. pic.twitter.com/0XpT7Jgrtu — Andrea Lucidi (@AndreaLucidi) March 22, 2024

Damn bastards 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬⚡️⚡️A terrible terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall shopping center in Moscow. People in camouflage shot at visitors. Many victims pic.twitter.com/QIW8zEmn23 — 🐻Uhtred🐻стрелок (@Axell6225958822) March 22, 2024

Russia, Medvedev: “We will kill Ukrainian leaders if Kiev is involved”

Russia will kill Ukrainian leaders if they are involved in the attack on Moscow. This was said by the former president and current vice-president of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

Moscow, Zelensky denies Ukraine's involvement in the shooting

The advisor to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Kiev was in no way involved in the shooting that took place today at the Crocus City Hall in Masca, causing – so far – the death of at least 40 people. “Ukraine had absolutely nothing to do with this shooting. Ukraine has never used terrorist warfare strategies,” Mykhailo Podolyak said. “I reiterate that Ukraine had absolutely nothing to do with the terrorist attack on Crocus City,” he stressed. (Kiu) NNNN

About a hundred people evacuated from the Crocus hall

Rescuers have evacuated about a hundred people from the Crocus concert hall in Moscow where a large fire broke out following an armed attack. This was reported by the Ministry for Emergencies, quoted by the Russian website RBC.





007 in Kiev: “Attack on Moscow a deliberate provocation by Putin”

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine says that the terrorist attack in Moscow is “a deliberate provocation by the Putin regime.” Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said this in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda. “This is a deliberate provocation by Putin's special services, which the international community had warned about,” he said. “The Kremlin tyrant began his career with this and wants to end it with the same crimes against his own citizens.”

White House: “At the moment there is no indication that Kiev is involved in the shooting in Moscow”

“There is currently no indication that Ukraine or Ukrainians were involved in the shooting.” The spokesman for the US National Security Council, John Kirby, said this regarding the shooting that took place in a concert hall in Moscow.

US Embassy: “Avoid gatherings for 48 hours”

The American embassy in Moscow has issued an alert to US citizens, urging them to avoid crowded places for the next 48 hours. The diplomatic headquarters says it is “monitoring reports of plans by extremists to target large gatherings, including concerts.” The advice to US citizens is to avoid crowded places and follow updates in local media.

Moscow: “The whole world condemns the terrorist attack”

“The entire international community” should condemn the terrorist attack that occurred in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, quoted by Ria Novosti. At the moment, you are not clear about the origin of the attack which caused numerous victims. In a video, at least four men are seen entering the building and opening fire in cold blood.

White House: “The shooting in Moscow was horrible”

The Americans in Moscow remain where they are after the shooting in a concert hall: this was recommended by the spokesperson of the US National Security Council John Kirby, defining the images of the incident as “horrific” and assuring that “our thoughts are with the victims”.

Media: “At least 40 dead and 100 injured”

At least 40 people were killed and 100 injured, according to the Baza Telegram channel cited by Novaja Gazeta, in the shooting at the concert hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow. About 200 people still inside.

Moscow sends the leatherheads to the site of the attack

Russian Special Rapid Reaction Teams (SOBR) and Moscow Police Mobile Special Units (OMON) were alerted and sent to Crocus City Hall where the armed attack took place. The operational services reported this to TASS. “Sobr and Omon units from Moscow are heading to the scene,” the services told the Russian agency.

Gunshots and explosions in a concert hall near Moscow

Three men in camouflage opened fire at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, and there was also an explosion. According to Russian media, at least 12 people were killed and 35 injured. The Tass news agency writes that the attackers used machine guns. Ria Novosti says the gunmen also “threw a grenade or firebomb, starting a fire” that is still raging. At the time of the attack, hundreds of people were present in the concert hall, many were evacuated. The roof of the building is on fire and risks collapsing while there are still people inside. Last March 7, the US embassy in Moscow warned of possible terrorist attacks within 48 hours, especially in crowded places during concerts.