Peace must be sought, always and in any case. However, those who are attacked have the right to defend themselves





Given the dynamics of the massacre at Crocus City Hall in Fly with more than 140 dead, the Islamic track, ISIS or Caucasus separatists, appears the most credible. Kiev seems excluded, also because it has never used terrorism against civilians until now. From Russian dissidence, and not only, the finger is being pointed at Putin himself, accused of using all the cards, including killing his own civilians, to justify further crackdowns in the conflict with Ukraine. Reference is even made to Hitler when he stated that the attack on Poland on 1 September 1939 was only a defensive action to respond to a series of Polish provocations and to respond to the persecutions against the German minority of the Eastern Poland. The Führer's explanation was a fabrication. On 6 October 1939, to reassure domestic and international public opinion, Hitler delivered his “appeal for peace” in the Reichstag in which he apparently offered the Allies a pacification agreement which, however, would be based on the acceptance by the enemy of all his conquests, including the invasion and partition of Poland. In reality a propaganda ploy, impossible for the Western powers to accept: a bluff. Is there a risk of falling back into that situation today? Karl Marx wrote that history repeats itself twice, once as a tragedy and the second as a farce. He was wrong: the second is also in the form of a tragedy. The massacre at Cocus City Hall in Moscow it can be, realistically, a replay of other terrorist acts of the past: the Chechen one (Dubrovka theatre), the Islamic one in the Bataclan theater in Paris. There are always tragedies, to the detriment of the innocent. However, even tragedies are not all the same, especially due to the consequences. In the West, mainly in Italy, there are still those who are not convinced that, in the conditions given after February 24, 2022, if Ukraine stops defending itself because it is no longer supported by the US and the EU, Ukraine will end up allowing Putin to stretch its jaws towards the West, effectively starting the third world war.

Heavy words. But this is the reality. There's no point in going around it. There peace it must be sought, always and in any case. However, those who are attacked have the right to defend themselves. Reaching a truce, an armistice, pursuing a mediated solution to the devastating conflict less than three hours by plane from Italy remains the objective. The risk is that in the end, as it was for Hitler and his allies, there will be no possibility of dialogue, of confronting Putin without having to agree with him a priori in his imperialistic plan and having to acknowledge that the only way to stop Putin is that of defeating him militarily as well. Who is, today, capable of militarily defeating Russia, a country that is anything but isolated? Europe? We're not joking. Only the USA.

In this context of imperialist vision and action, the Russia of Putin today has the strength to focus on Europe, at least returning to post 1945. It is not political fiction. It's political realism. It won't happen tomorrow but it absolutely shouldn't be ruled out. Today Putin is open to negotiation only after Ukraine's surrender: “Ukraine does not exist except within Russia.” If Putin gets the green light in Ukraine, he won't stop there. Just as Hitler did not stop at the invasion of Poland. However, the situation must be unblocked: why not open up to the possibility of a Ukraine “neutral country”, nor under the Russia nor in NATO?