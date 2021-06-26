After the suicide attack on German blue helmets in Mali, West Africa, a third seriously injured Bundeswehr soldier is also in a stable condition.

Berlin – The man had been operated on, confirmed the Bundeswehr operations command in Potsdam on Saturday. An air force machine for a medical evacuation flight (“MedEvac”) had arrived in the operational area in order to bring the injured back to Germany.

A suicide bomber attacked a standing patrol northeast of Gao city with a car bomb on Friday. 13 UN soldiers were injured, including 12 Germans. (dpa)