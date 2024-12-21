The horror happened 450 kilometers away. But that didn’t make it any less noticeable. The spectators in the Munich arena could not hear the horror like those stadium guests at the Stade de France in Paris on November 13, 2015, when a gigantic bang rocked a friendly match between France and Germany. There may even have been some people around the stadium in Fröttmaning on Friday evening who had not noticed anything about the attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg during the game. But at the latest when Jan-Christian Dreesen, FC Bayern’s CEO, stepped onto the pitch after the final whistle to cancel the record champions’ traditional Christmas laser disco show, people reached for their cell phones and read news from Magdeburg that they couldn’t believe .