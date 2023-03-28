Two Portuguese women were murdered this Tuesday (28) during an attack on an Ismaili center — for Shiite Muslims — in Lisbon, committed by a man armed with a knife who was shot at by the police, according to official sources.

The police confirmed that there are “several injured”, but did not specify the number or severity, although the local press indicates that there are at least four people with serious injuries, including a professor at the institution.

The fatal victims, two women of Portuguese nationality and aged between 20 and 40, were working at the center when the attack took place, according to the public broadcaster. RTPwho further stated that the assailant is of Afghan origin.

One of the fatal victims of the attack that took place in the Ismaili center of Lisbon was a teacher of the attacker, while the other was a colleague of this man of Afghan origin, according to the local media.

The assailant, an Afghan in his 40s, has lived in Odivelas — in the Lisbon metropolitan area — for a year, is the father of three children and his wife died in a refugee camp in Greece, according to the newspaper. Morning mail. The man knew the Ismaili center well because he took classes at the institution.

Omed Taeni, a member of the Lisbon Afghan Community Association, told the station that the attacker did not fraternize with Afghan residents and “seems he had psychological problems” after his wife’s death in Greece.

The Portuguese police said they received the first warning of the attack minutes before 11:00 (local time, 7:00 GMT) and the agents found the Afghan armed with a large knife.

“The aggressor was given orders to stop the attack, he disobeyed and advanced with the knife in his hand towards the police”, who “resorted to firearms, hitting and neutralizing the aggressor”, detailed an official statement.

The assailant was wounded in the legs and is in hospital in police custody.

Upon being informed of the attack, the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, declared that “everything indicates that it was an isolated act, but we are not going to get ahead of ourselves”.

In turn, the country’s president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, conveyed his condolences to the Ismaili community in Lisbon and stressed that “investigations are underway to clarify what happened”.

The Lisbon Ismaelita Center was built by the Aga Khan Foundation, opened its doors in 1998 and is located on Avenida Lusíadas in the Portuguese capital, close to two hospitals and also close to a large shopping centre.

The center of Lisbon, one of the few international Ismaili communities, serves as a place of worship.

The police cordoned off the area with a strong security device in which the anti-terrorist unit of the Judiciary Police participates, although the Portuguese government has not confirmed whether the attack can be classified as a terrorist attack.