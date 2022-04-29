It is the journalist of Radio Svoboda Vera Girich, 55, the person killed in the attack that hit a residential building in Kiev. Her colleagues made it known. The news was confirmed to ANSA on the spot. Girich lived on the second floor of the building. She also worked for the TV channel ‘1 + 1’.

In a portrait of the woman published on the Telegram channel of Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberà), with her photo attached, it is explained that Girich had been working at the station since February 1, 2018, after having previously worked in the main Ukrainian television channels. Radio Svoboda calls her “a brilliant kind person, a true professional”. Other colleagues write that she “hated Putin”.

A colleague of the victim Alexander Demchenko told local media that a Russian missile hit Vera Girich’s home, while Jan Harding, a journalist, wrote on social media, “Our journalist Vera Girich from @radiosvoboda was killed in the missile attack of yesterday in Kiev. The attack was a “message from the Kremlin” to the head of the United Nations and took place about 2 km from where you were. ” In his appeal Harding asks “how is it possible that Russia is a permanent member of the United Nations when this is how they treat the head of the organization?” There are ways to remove countries, even if I think it is very difficult: surely this must be done ».

During the night came the declarations of the high representative for foreign policy of the European Union Josep Borrel: «Shocked and shocked by the Russian missile attack on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities. Russia still demonstrates its blatant disregard for international law by bombing a city while UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is present, at the same time as Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov ”.