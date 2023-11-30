As news arrives that the truce between Israel and Hamas will continue for another 24 hours in Gaza, a girl died and 7 other people were injured in an attack in Jerusalem. According to the Jerusalem Post, which cites the police, “two terrorists” opened fire at a bus stop and were killed in circumstances yet to be clarified.

According to Haaretz, the killed girl was 16 years old, while only one of the “terrorists” was killed, with the other seriously injured. The Times of Israel, citing Magen David Adom – the national first aid service of the State of Israel – claims that the killed woman was 24 years old. Magen director David Adom told broadcaster Kan that five injured people were in serious condition.

Qatar has meanwhile confirmed that “the Palestinian and Israeli sides” have reached an agreementagreement to extend the truce in Gaza for a further day. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Doha, Majed al-Ansari, made this known on social media X, giving an account of the outcome of the negotiations between Hamas and Israel.