By Eimi Yamamitsu and Mayu Sakoda and Tom Bateman

TOKYO (Reuters) – An explosive device dropped on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an election rally on Saturday raised alarming questions about the state of security for officials, less than a year after a former prime minister was killed shots and weeks before Japan welcomes G7 leaders.

Kishida was about to speak at a pre-election campaign event at a fishing port in Wakayama, western Japan, when a smoking metal cylinder landed three feet away from him.

Kishida was turned away from the partially enclosed area as police and bystanders restrained a suspect. Seconds later, the small device exploded. Media reported that one or two people were slightly injured.

The incident exposes vulnerabilities in Japan’s security system and a failure to institute change following the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe during an election campaign last year, four experts interviewed by Reuters said.

“There is no doubt that it was a security breach because the prime minister was delivering his speech in the worst possible place where he could not be protected,” said Mitsuru Fukuda, a professor at Nihon University who specializes in terrorism crisis management.

“In light of the shooting (against Abe), the police said their security plans would be reviewed and revised, but I don’t think they are implementing any of those measures,” he said.

No reason is known for the Wakayama explosion, but it comes at a critical time for Kishida and Japan, as hosts of this week’s Group of Seven ministerial meetings and a leaders’ summit in Hiroshima city, Kishida’s constituency, in May. .