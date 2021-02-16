I.In what counts as his manifesto, writes Tobias Rathjen of an organization, of a “shadow government” that monitors and controls thousands of people in Germany. The employees of this secret service, which bears no name, are even able to “latch onto” people, to control them remotely. With him, too, they had managed to do it again and again since he was a child.

The organization also absorbed his thoughts and passed them on. In this way, what he had quietly thought up became reality: the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the plan to build a wall between the United States and Mexico, but also the establishment of a professorship at Bayreuth University, a strategy for the future the German Football Association and, also that, some Hollywood films that he had sketched out in his mind. Through the spying by the secret service, he became an unrecognized world leader. Compared to what he is now uncovering, he is certain that Edward Snowden’s revelations are a “children’s birthday”.