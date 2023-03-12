A 35-year-old man who killed seven people and then committed suicide after breaking into a religious meeting place in the northern German city is said to have psychological problems, but he legally owned a gun as a sport shooter. A heated debate has erupted in Germany over the effectiveness of gun control laws of the country after last Thursday’s shooting in Hamburg, when Philipp F., a 35-year-old German citizen, invaded a meeting place of Jehovah’s Witnesses, killed seven people and then committed suicide.

The shooter had been a member of the religious congregation. Police said the motive for the crime is still unknown.

Authorities even received an anonymous complaint in January that the man had serious psychological problems, but was not undergoing treatment and that he could be a source of danger to society. But the police released him after a surprise visit to his property, considering there was no basis for further legal proceedings.

What do the politicians say?

This Saturday (11/03), several German politicians demanded urgent revisions to restrictions on gun ownership, including Marcel Emmerich, an expert on internal affairs for the Green Party in Parliament. “This terrible act showed that legal gun owners can use their guns to do bad things in this society,” Emmerich told public broadcaster NDR Info. “Fewer guns in private hands ensure more public safety.”

Currently, Germany requires only those under 25 to undergo medical or psychological evaluations before obtaining a gun license. Green Party lawmaker Irene Mihalic told the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) agency that this rule is “more than questionable”.

“As firearms are life-threatening when in the wrong hands, all applicants should be required to provide such reports, regardless of age. Appropriate aptitude tests should also be repeated at regular intervals,” she added.

data exchange

MP Sebastian Hartmann, an expert for the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in the German Parliament, told RND that any reform of gun control legislation must strengthen the authority to confiscate weapons, as well as improve data exchange between authorities regarding owners.

Other politicians were more reticent, arguing that current legislation is strong enough.

“Mentally ill people are not allowed to carry firearms. It is good and right that the gun law now unambiguously regulates this,” Konstantin Kuhle, deputy leader of the Bundestag caucus of the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP) told the German news agency DPA. “Therefore, rash demands by legislative consequences are not necessary,” he added.

Jochen Kopelke, president of the GdP police union, said the “increasing number of incidents [com tiros]” in Germany made it imperative to tighten the laws quickly, rather than conducting a systematic review, which could take too long.

“Medical establishments must quickly prioritize and process documents related to gun control. Nowhere should there be delays due to staff shortages or lengthy data protection processes,” added Kopelke.

Bill after Halle and Hanau attacks

The German Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, already presented in January a project providing for more restriction in the legislation of gun control. The proposal was prompted by recent gun attacks in Germany.

The perpetrator of the 2020 Hanau bombing was a right-wing extremist schizophrenic who legally owned several handguns. Eleven people died and five others were injured.

The perpetrator of the attack in Halle in October 2019 built his own firearms, some with plastic parts produced on a 3D printer. Two people died and two others were injured near a synagogue.

Proposed reforms include banning private citizens from semi-automatic long weapons, similar to weapons of war – including rifles such as the AR-15 and its replicas.

These weapons are regularly used to carry out mass shootings in the United States, while in Germany there are comparatively fewer weapons of this type in circulation.

However, the murder weapon used in Hamburg, a semi-automatic pistol, would not fall under the ban. The author of the attack was registered as a sport shooter and legally owned the weapon.

Need to close “gaps”

Faeser said in an interview with German state TV ARD late on Friday that he intends to revisit the proposals to close possible “gaps”.

According to her, what happened in Hamburg shows “how necessary changes are”.

She stated that, in the future, when applying for a license to own a weapon, it should be verified whether the person meets the necessary psychological requirements.

md (AFP, DPA, EPD)