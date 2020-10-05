The attack in front of the Hamburg synagogue on Sunday is said to have been anti-Semitic. So far, there are no indications of accomplices.

HAMBURG taz | Late on Sunday evening, dozens of police officers patrolled the streets around the Hohe Weide synagogue in Hamburg’s Eimsbüttel district. Meanwhile, investigators in white overalls were still securing traces directly at the entrance to the synagogue. The first candles placed there flickered in front of the flutter tape with which the synagogue was cordoned off. “Anti-Semitism has no place here,” was a handwritten note on a slip of paper next to it.

Right in front of the synagogue entrance, a man attacked and seriously injured a 26-year-old on Sunday evening. He wore a kippah. “How can that happen again, a year after Halle?” Asked the Hamburg regional rabbi Shlomo Bistritzky in the evening after the attack. The young man was about to go to an event in the synagogue in the late afternoon when a man who was wearing clothing similar to the Bundeswehr hit him from behind – with a shovel on the head. Then the alleged perpetrator, a 29-year-old, was arrested by the security guards who were approaching without resistance.

It is hardly surprising that comparisons to the anti-Semitic attack in Halle were made on Sunday. According to Rabbi Bistritzky, the officers found a note with a swastika in the perpetrator’s pockets. Last year on Yom Kippur, the highest Jewish holiday, a right-wing extremist tried to break into the synagogue in Halle, killing two people. In a few days, on Friday, it will be the anniversary of the attack. Sunday was also a Jewish holiday, the two-day feast of tabernacles ended.

“It was an anti-Semitic act – I can’t find any other explanation,” said Bistritzky. During the deed, many of the believers were already in the synagogue, because after that the service was to begin. Bistritzky arrived at the synagogue a few minutes after the crime and, above all, had to do pastoral care: “Everyone is in shock.”

Where did the Bundeswehr outfit come from?

The Hamburg police initially revealed little of their investigative findings. The only thing is that the perpetrator, who lives in Berlin, makes an “extremely confused impression”. On Monday night, however, the officers searched an apartment in the north of Hamburg, where the perpetrator had apparently been staying for a long time. Data carriers have been secured, and there has been no evidence of accomplices to date.

“Based on the current assessment of the overall circumstances, the act of an anti-Semitically motivated attack can be assumed,” said the spokesman for the Hamburg police, Holger Vehren, then on Monday afternoon. The police confirmed that they found a note with a hand-painted swastika in the pockets.

The Central Office for State Protection of the Hamburg Public Prosecutor’s Office has therefore taken on the investigation. So far, she has rated the act as attempted murder. The alleged perpetrator has not yet appeared to the police. “Where the 29-year-old got the army uniform he was wearing – and whether it is a real model – is still being checked,” says Nana Frombach, spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office. He is to be brought before a judge on Monday.

The Hamburg interior authorities announced that the Jewish facilities were particularly protected on Sunday because of the holiday. Nationwide there has been horror since the crime became known. Jewish representatives call for better protection of Jewish life in Germany.

Because the alleged perpetrator is said to have “Kazakh roots” according to media reports, the Hamburg FDP has already raised the issue of whether the legislation on naturalization should be reformed.

The attacked 26-year-old was still in hospital on Monday. It suffered a serious head injury, but was not in mortal danger and was available on Monday.