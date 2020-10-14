In June 2017, he attacked a policeman with a hammer in front of the cathedral, after pledging allegiance to ISIS.

He expressed no regrets and assured to have “the feeling of duty accomplished”. Farid Ikken was sentenced, Wednesday 14 October, by the special assize court of Paris, to 28 years in prison for having attacked, in June 2017, a police officer with a hammer in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, after having pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

This 43-year-old Algerian was found guilty of “attempted intentional homicides with premeditation on persons holding public authority” and “criminal association in connection with a terrorist enterprise”. His prison sentence is accompanied by a two-thirds security period, and he also received a definitive ban from French territory.

The Paris Special Assize Court followed the requisitions of the Advocate General, who had called for severely punishing a man who, according to her, had become a “total extremist”, a “fanatic of the Islamic State” enclosed in a single horizon: “jihad”. Questioned by the court on Tuesday, the accused expressed no apologies or regrets, and reaffirmed his full membership in the Islamic State group. “It’s rare, including in terrorist trials, to have someone so satisfied with their actions”, underlined the general counsel.